Rajnath Singh calls on Egypt Prez Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation that military-to-military cooperation between both the countries has reached a new level and that signing of MoU on defence cooperation is a major achievement
NEW DELHI :Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.
The defence minister was received very warmly by President El-Sisi, who pointed out that bilateral relations between India and Egypt are well-established through history.
According to the ministry, Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation that military-to-military cooperation between both the countries has reached a new level and that signing of MoU on defence cooperation is a major achievement.
“Both leaders agreed to further develop military cooperation and focus on joint training, defence coproduction and maintenance of equipment. They emphasised the need for coproduction and to discuss specific proposals in that regard," the defence ministry said in a statement.
Rajnath Singh expressed appreciation for the firm stand taken by Egypt against terrorism. President Sisi emphasised that there is need for India & Egypt to exchange expertise and best practices in countering the threat of terrorism.
The defence minister acknowledged that Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa and that bilateral trade has expanded significantly. He noted with satisfaction the close cooperation in multilateral forums between India and Egypt.
“Rajnath Singh conveyed his best wishes for the successful hosting of COP27 in November 2022," the ministry said.
