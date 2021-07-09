Rajnath Singh congratulates Israeli defence minister Gantz on taking office

Gantz who launched the “Hosen L’Ýisrael" or Israel Resilience Party in 2018, merged with two other parties in February 2019, marking the beginning of the centrist Blue and White coalition which is now part of prime minister Bennett’s umbrella coalition of eight groups. Bennett and his coalition proved their majority in the 120-member Knesset last month, ending former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure as prime minister of Israel.