Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu1 min read . 09:13 PM IST
- The two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu and discussed the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.
According to the defence ministry, the two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.
Rajnath Singh categorically conveyed that development of relations between India and China is premised on prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders, it added
The defence minister added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.
He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.
The Chinese defence minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting on April 28, 2023.
On Thursday, the defence minister also held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Iran and Tajikistan.
India is hosting the SCO defence ministers‘ meeting under its presidency of the grouping. Defence ministers of China, Russia and other member nations of the SCO except Pakistan are attending the meeting in Delhi.
