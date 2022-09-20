Rajnath Singh holds talks with Egyptian counterpart to bolster defence ties

The ministers discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Zaki have agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence sector of the two countries in a time-bound manner, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Zaki have agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence sector of the two countries in a time-bound manner, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Singh, who is on an official visit to Egypt, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Cairo, prior to the commencement of the bilateral talks.
Singh, who is on an official visit to Egypt, was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Cairo, prior to the commencement of the bilateral talks.
During the meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the meeting, both sides discussed steps to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to enhance conduct of joint exercises and exchange of personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace & stability in the world.
The two ministers also agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner. They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace & stability in the world.
Following the defence minister’s call with the Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, both the ministers agreed to consolidate and focus on enhancing security and defence aspects of bilateral cooperation.
Following the defence minister’s call with the Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, both the ministers agreed to consolidate and focus on enhancing security and defence aspects of bilateral cooperation.
“Signing of MoU by the two defence ministers on cooperation in the field of defence was a milestone event during the visit, which will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest," stated Ministry of Defence in a press statement.
“Signing of MoU by the two defence ministers on cooperation in the field of defence was a milestone event during the visit, which will pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest," stated Ministry of Defence in a press statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh also invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat during October 18-22.
Singh also invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat during October 18-22.