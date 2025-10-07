Rajnath Singh's visit to Australia—a first for Defence Minister under NDA govt since 2014. What's on the agenda?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set for a two-day visit to Australia, beginning October 9. This will be the first such visit by a minister under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since 2014, with the last being by Congress leader AK Antony in 2012.

"The visit of the Honourable Raksha Mantri to Australia is truly historic. It marks the first visit to Australia by an Indian Minister of Defence in twelve years, and the first by a Minister of Defence in Prime Minister Modi’s government,” Indian Express quoted Australian High Commissioner Philip Green as saying.

While emphasising on strengthening ties between both countries, he added, “India is an indispensable security partner for Australia and our defence cooperation delivers tangible effects to uphold Indo-Pacific stability. This visit is a unique opportunity to deepen our defence partnership, including though enhancing strategic dialogue and information-sharing, and increasing the complexity of our exercises. This is the fastest uptick in a major power relationship Australia has ever experienced… there is more collaboration and activities than ever before."

Rajnath Singh's visit to Australia: Here's what to expect Singh's visit will include bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, focusing on enhancing defence ties and identifying new areas for collaboration. 2. He will lead a business roundtable in Sydney with participation from industry leaders of both countries and meet other prominent Australian national figures, the MoD stated.

3. Three agreements are likely to be signed during the visit, aimed at deepening cooperation in key areas such as information sharing, maritime security, and joint activities, The Hindu report noted.

“A joint Maritime Security Collaboration roadmap to advance our defence cooperation over the next decade is being worked out,” a source stated, The New Indian Express reported.

“India and Australia elevated their bilateral relationship from a Strategic Partnership in 2009 to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in 2020. The two nations share a deep bond rooted in common values- pluralistic, Westminster-style democracies, Commonwealth traditions, growing economic engagement, and increasing high-level interactions,” the MoD stated in a release.