Rajnath talks to Israeli counterpart on ways to deepen bilateral defence ties

NEW DELHI : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz wherein the two leaders reviewed the progress on defence cooperation between both countries.

"Had a telephone conversation with the Defence Minister of Israel, Mr. Benny Gantz and reviewed the progress on defence cooperation between both the countries," Singh said in a tweet.

"We also discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation and how we can fight against this menace through mutual cooperation," he said.

This comes days after India is considering to enhance its surveillance capabilities and firepower by placing orders for Heron surveillance drones and Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel under the emergency financial powers granted by the government.

The Heron unmanned aerial vehicles are already in the Air Force, Navy, and the Army and are being used extensively at the moment by both Army surveillance and Target acquisition batteries and Air Force in the Ladakh sector.

On the other hand, the Army is planning to place orders for more Spike anti-tank guided missiles which were received by it last year from Israel under the emergency financial powers granted to the services in the Post-Balakot air strikes scenario.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

