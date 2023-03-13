Ram Chandra Paudel sworn-in as President of Nepal

On March 13, senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as Nepal's third president at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu. Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the vow to the 78-year-old at a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office.

The event was also attended by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina of the National Assembly, and other high-ranking government officials.

On Thursday, senior leader Paudel of the Nepali Congress defeated CPN-UML candidate Subas Chandra Nembang to become the country's third president.

Paudel received 33,802 of the 52,628 weightage-based votes, while Nembang received 15,518 of the votes.

Previously the Speaker, President Paudel had undertaken a long political excursion to eventually reach to the country's most noteworthy state position.

India-Nepal relations

Due to the geographical, historical, cultural, and economic ties that span centuries, Nepal is an important neighbor of India and holds a special place in its foreign policy.

In terms of Hinduism and Buddhism, India and Nepal have a lot in common, and Lumbini, where Buddha was born, is now in Nepal.

In addition to having an open border and free movement of people, the two nations are also known to have a Roti-Beti ka Rishta because of their close ties through marriages and family ties.

The foundation of the special ties that exist between India and Nepal is the 1950 India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship.

As of June 2020, relations between India and Nepal have deteriorated as a result of the ongoing Kalapani dispute. One of the approved points for border trade and the route for the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra in Tibet is Kalapani, a patch of land near the India-Nepal border and the Lipulekh Pass on the India-China border. Since independence, the issue has been a source of contention between India and Nepal.

Nepal's parliament voted unanimously on June 13, 2020, to redraw the country's new political map by claiming the strategically important areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura along the India-Nepal border. As the conflict continues, Nepal's Home Minister also made the announcement that 100 additional border posts will be constructed along the new line. Nepal is currently being invited to talks by the Indian government to resolve this long-standing border dispute through diplomatic means.