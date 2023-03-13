Ram Chandra Paudel sworn-in as President of Nepal

Ram Chandra Paudel sworn-in as President of Nepal2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 05:54 PM IST
President Paudel, a former Speaker and multiple minister in the Nepali government, has made it to the highest state position in the country after a lengthy political career.
On March 13, senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as Nepal's third president at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu. Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the vow to the 78-year-old at a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President's Office.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×