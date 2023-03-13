Ram Chandra Paudel sworn-in as President of Nepal

As of June 2020, relations between India and Nepal have deteriorated as a result of the ongoing Kalapani dispute. One of the approved points for border trade and the route for the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra in Tibet is Kalapani, a patch of land near the India-Nepal border and the Lipulekh Pass on the India-China border. Since independence, the issue has been a source of contention between India and Nepal.