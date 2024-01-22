Ram Mandir Consecration: How international media covered Ayodha event
The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A look at how foreign media covered the event.
