 Ram Mandir Consecration: How international media covered Ayodha event | Mint
Ram Mandir Consecration: How international media covered Ayodha event
Ram Mandir Consecration: How international media covered Ayodha event

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A look at how foreign media covered the event.

Ayodhya, Jan 22 (ANI): A view of the decorated Ram Temple on the occasion of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Pic Service)Premium
Ayodhya, Jan 22 (ANI): A view of the decorated Ram Temple on the occasion of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)

As the grand idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled for devotees across the world on Monday, prominent publications gave it aplace in their online space. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha', which involved hour-long rituals led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Let us take a look at how foreign media covered the event:

CNN

CNN covered the event and titled it, 'Modi hails a new ‘divine India’ as he inaugurates controversial Hindu temple ahead of nationwide elections.

 

CNN on Ayodhya
CNN on Ayodhya

BBC

BBC covered the event and titled it, ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir: India PM Modi inaugurates Hindu temple on razed Babri mosque site’.

 

 

BBC on Ayodhya
BBC on Ayodhya

The New York Times

The New York Times had couple of stories , one news article and another opinion piece on Ayodhya's Ram temple titled,' Modi Opens a Giant Temple, a Triumph Toward a Hindu-First India' and an opinion piece,'Why is India's new Ram Temple so important?

 

NYT on Ayodhya
NYT on Ayodhya

How did Pakistan's media cover the event?

Dawn

Dawn Online took AFP's copy which was titled,'Modi opens flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India.'

DAWN on Ayodha
DAWN on Ayodha

The Express Tribune

The Express Tribune online took Reuters's copy which was titled,'India's Modi leads consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

Tribune on Ayodhya
Tribune on Ayodhya

Meanwhile, the idol of Ram Lalla has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

The Prime Minister after that performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. This act of devotion, characterized by prostrating fully with one's forehead touching the ground, is a mark of utmost reverence and humility in Hindu tradition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the newly-constructed temple is a symbol of national consciousness.

Published: 22 Jan 2024, 08:39 PM IST
