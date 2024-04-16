Ram Navami 2024: From date, history, significance to celebrations; all you need to know
Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama which takes place on the ninth day of the lunisolar Chaitra month. Here's all you need to know about date, history, significance and celebrations.
Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama takes place on the ninth day or Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha phase of the lunisolar Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar.
