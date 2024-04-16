Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Rama which takes place on the ninth day of the lunisolar Chaitra month. Here's all you need to know about date, history, significance and celebrations.

Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama takes place on the ninth day or Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha phase of the lunisolar Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Date This year, the festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17. The festival coincides with the auspicious occasion of the final day of Chaitra Navratri festivities every year. Maa Durga and her incarnation Maa Siddhidatri are worshipped on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Also read: Ram Mandir Trust asks devotees not to come to Ayodhya for Ram Navmi celebrations: 'Watch on Doordarshan' History Mythological texts such as Valmiki's Ramayana and the Mahabharata mention the birth of Lord Rama. The observance of this festival dates back to ancient times when King Dasharatha was unable to have a child. On the advice of Rishi Vashishth, he performed the Putra Kamesti Yagna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultimately, Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Rama while the other two wives of King Dasharatha also bore offspring. Sumitra gave birth to Lord Shatrughan and Lord Lakshman while Kaikeyi gave birth to Lord Bharat.

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2024: Know date, rituals, Ashtami, Ram Navami time, and other details Lord Rama also known as ‘Maryada Purushottam’ is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered for his virtuous and righteous nature.

Significance The festival of Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Rama’s birth, who is considered a symbol of truth and righteousness. He is hailed for his dharma, good conduct, and virtues. The festival celebrates the times of Lord Rama and the victory of good over evil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: From Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi to Ram Navami; here's a list of festivals in April Celebrations Rituals practiced on this day include visiting temples, and offering special prayers and pujas. A Rath Yatra or chariot parade is conducted in the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya. The parade witnesses the mass participation of devotees who seek spiritual understanding. The festivities also involve aartis, processions, and bandanas where devotees seek the blessings of Lord Rama.

The day serves as an occasion for devotees to remember his birth anniversary and offer their respects by observing a day-long fast.

Ram Navami is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm, vigour, and fervour. On this day, devotees express their reverence by reading passages from scriptures like Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam. Sita Mata, Lakshman, and Hanuman are also worshipped on this day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

