Ram temple vandalized in Canada with anti-India graffiti, 2nd incident this year
The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the incident that took place in Canada's Ram Mandir and requested the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
A Hindu temple has been defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Mississauga on Tuesday. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the incident that took place in Canada's Ram Mandir and requested the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
