A Hindu temple has been defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Mississauga on Tuesday. The Consulate General of India in Toronto condemned the incident that took place in Canada's Ram Mandir and requested the authorities to investigate and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

Taking to Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Toronto said, “We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators."

We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Missisauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators. — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) February 14, 2023

Notably, this is not the first time that a Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti in Canada. In January, a Hindu Temple in Brampton, Canada was defaced triggering outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada, according to the news agency ANI.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities," the consulate office said in an official statement.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the vandalism and the Canadian authorities are investigating the incident. “This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our City or Country. I have raised his concerns over this hate crime with Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship."

Last September, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was defaced by 'Canadian Khalistani extremists' with anti-India graffiti. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was defaced in July 2022.

In both instances, pro-Khalistan slogans were painted and the vandalization was promoted on social media by pro-Pakistan handles.

