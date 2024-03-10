People in Pakistan are bracing themselves for a hike in essential commodities, including food items as the holy month of Ramadan starts

People in Pakistan are bracing themselves for a hike in essential commodities, including food items as the holy month of Ramadan starts, ANI reported on Sunday citing an Express Tribune report {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report said the people of the neighbouring country are already facing a two to three-fold increase in the prices of essential kitchen items like vegetables, sugar, edible oil, ghee, meat, eggs, and pulses. This substantial increase in prices of essential commodities has added to the economic sufferings of low- to middle-income consumers.

Experts see a further hike in commodity prices during the holy month of Ramadan, with a general surge of 31.5% in recent months. Several food items may witness up to a 60% increase in their rates from their pre-Ramadan levels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, fasting to begin from March 11 In the absence of an effective price monitoring system, the prices of fruit and vegetables have surged multifold.

The price of onions has increased from Pakistani currency (PKR) 150 per kg to as much as PKR 300, with some retailers offering a slight relief at PKR 250 per kg, The Express Tribune reported. Other essential items have seen similar hikes in prices. Potatoes, another hot selling item in Ramadan, now cost PKR 80 per kg up from PKR 50 earlier.

Also Read | PM Modi's outreach to Putin averted ‘potential nuclear attack’ on Ukraine Cabbage—which was PKR 80-100 per kg in the pre-Ramadan period—has shot up to PKR 150 per kg, and green chillies are being sold at PKR 320 per kg compared to their earlier price of PKR 200. Capsicum has doubled in price to PKR 400 per kg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from the vegetables, fruits have also reported a hike in prices as well.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE Not only the small-sized bananas have jumped from PKR 80 to PKR 120 per dozen but also the high-quality large bananas—which were sold at PKR 120-150 in the pre-Ramadan period—are being sold at PKR 200 per dozen. Similarly, Green apples are being sold for PKR 200-250 per kg, up from their previous rate of PKR 150. Red and golden apples now cost PKR 350-400 per kg as against the pre-Ramadan price of PKR 300.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!