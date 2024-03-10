Ramadan 2024: Palestinians prepare for Ramzan in shadow of elusive ceasefire talks in Gaza
Heightened security in Jerusalem's Old City as Palestinians prepare for Ramadan amidst fears of conflict and hunger in Gaza. Ceasefire talks stalled, raising concerns for peaceful observance of the holy month.
Palestinians prepared for Ramadan in sombre mood with heightened security measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza overshadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled.
