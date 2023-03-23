Ramadan lights illuminate London's Piccadilly Circus for first time ever1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:40 AM IST
March 24 will be the first day of Ramadan in India this year as the crescent moon has not been sighted here yet. Elsewhere in Pakistan and Saydi Arabia fasting to begin from Thursday onwards.
For the first time, Ramadan lights illuminated London's Piccadilly Circus for the celebration of the Islamic holy month beginning. London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday switched on the lights, and it has become the first European city to put on such a display for the festival, according to a report published by the Mirror.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×