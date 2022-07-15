Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 01:16 PM IST
73-year-old Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya
Ranil Wickremesinghe was today sworn in as Sri Lanka's interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the acting president of Sri Lanka before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.