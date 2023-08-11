Hawaii's Maui wildfires death toll reaches 53; A look at impact of swift-burning blazes3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST
The rapidly spreading wildfires that swept through Maui in recent days had devastating consequences for both people and property. The death toll has reached a tragic 53, and the historic town of Lahaina was severely affected. However, the impact of these fires on Hawaii's environment and natural surroundings is also anticipated to be substantial.