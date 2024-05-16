Rare but deadly blood clots tied to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines: scientists report to journal
Adenovirus-based vaccines, like the J&J and AstraZeneca shots that were later pulled out from the market, contain a component that can trigger blood clots in genetically susceptible individuals, scientists reported Wednesday in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine.
Rare but deadly blood clots tied to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccines were caused by an autoimmune reaction that some people are predisposed to, researchers have found. This discovery is expected to influence the development of future vaccines, Bloomberg reported.