Aurora Borealis: In a rare incident, northern lights turned the sky red in Bulgaria. The magnificent show of these lights on the sky left the skygazer awestruck. The beautiful pictures of these lights, also called as Aurora Borealis, surprised everyone because they appeared in Bulgaria for the first time.

The dazzling northern light ignited the skies mainly in the northeastern part of Bulgaria. These lights painted the sky in red, blue and green in Russia, Ukraine, and other parts of Europe. Surprised by the magnificent appearance of northern lights in Bulgaria, some social media users called it apocalyptic, whereas, some of them called it 'spooky'. Also Read: Flight from Iceland makes 360 degree turn for glimpse of northern lights

These lights are most commonly observed near Earth's magnetic north and south poles. However, people can enjoy their occasional appearance in more temperate regions.

“This Is Not Normal Weather Conditions. Sooner Or Later We Have To Pay The Price," commented one user on X.

“I never knew they could be red," wrote another user on X.

“Red northern light in Italy, Slovenia, Romania. This is a sign," posted another user on X.