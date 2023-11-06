Northern lights ‘Aurora Borealis’ turned the skies in blue, green and red in parts of Europe. What intrigued the skygazers most was the maiden appearance of Northern lights in Bulgaria

Aurora Borealis: In a rare incident, northern lights turned the sky red in Bulgaria. The magnificent show of these lights on the sky left the skygazer awestruck. The beautiful pictures of these lights, also called as Aurora Borealis, surprised everyone because they appeared in Bulgaria for the first time.

The dazzling northern light ignited the skies mainly in the northeastern part of Bulgaria. These lights painted the sky in red, blue and green in Russia, Ukraine, and other parts of Europe. Surprised by the magnificent appearance of northern lights in Bulgaria, some social media users called it apocalyptic, whereas, some of them called it 'spooky'.

These lights are most commonly observed near Earth's magnetic north and south poles. However, people can enjoy their occasional appearance in more temperate regions.

“This Is Not Normal Weather Conditions. Sooner Or Later We Have To Pay The Price," commented one user on X.

“I never knew they could be red," wrote another user on X.

"Red northern light in Italy, Slovenia, Romania. This is a sign," posted another user on X.

“#northernlight #auroraborealis in Hungary, never seen it so bright and red here at this latitude," posted @diekale1966 on X.

Meteopress' X handle posted a time lapse video of northern lights from Stanča in Slovakia.

Northern lights delighted the sky-gazers in Siberia, the Urals, southern Russia, and Ukraine and kept changing their colour in green, scarlet, and purple overnight.

Pictures posted on social media showed the night sky across Russia shining red and green. The lights are the result of streams of charged particles from the sun. These particles enter the earth's atmosphere and collide with gas molecules which then release photons of light.

Due to a more active sun, northern lights are expected to be stronger this year than for at least a decade, reported Reuters citing the New Scientist magazine's report released in September.

