Rat causes massive panic on plane as it runs through cabin, forces airline to cancel caribbean flight

A holiday flight operated by KLM was cancelled after passengers spotted a rat running through the aircraft cabin, forcing airline authorities to ground the plane and carry out a thorough cleaning.

The incident occurred on a KLM flight travelling from Amsterdam to Aruba, which was scheduled to continue onward to the Caribbean island of Bonaire. According to multiple reports, passengers onboard noticed a rat scurrying through the cabin, triggering concern among travellers and crew, the Fox News reported.

Those waiting to board the onward Aruba–Bonaire leg were later informed that the flight had been grounded and eventually cancelled due to the incident.

Confirming the development, a KLM spokesperson described it as a “very exceptional incident”. “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew are always our top priority,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “That is why we cancelled the flight from Aruba to Bonaire, so that the aircraft could be thoroughly cleaned before being put back into service.”

Videos shared on social media showed the rodent moving across the overhead curtain track inside the aircraft, with several users describing the rat as “massive”. The footage quickly went viral, prompting widespread reactions online.

Check out the video here:

Health experts warn that rodents on aircraft pose serious public health risks. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rats can spread bacterial and viral diseases such as leptospirosis and salmonellosis, and may also transmit rat-bite fever. The illness can cause flu-like symptoms, including fever, vomiting, muscle pain and rashes, and can spread through scratches, bites, or contact with rodent saliva or urine.

Social media users were quick to react to the video, a user wrote, “Beyond the jokes, I think it's a serious safety issue to have rats on an airplane. A rat can contaminate the food, attack people if it feels threatened, and gnaw through wires that could affect the aircraft's operation. Airlines should have a safety and contingency protocol in place for this situation. Passengers have the right to demand compensation for this unpleasant incident.”

Another user quipped, “Nobody slept on that flight.”

“I would have had to open that emergency door cause that is one of my biggest fears. I would of been no good on that flight,” the third user wrote.

The incident is not an isolated one. In 2023, authorities intercepted a rat and an otter that had been smuggled inside a passenger’s suitcase on a flight from Bangkok to Taiwan. During that episode, an airline employee was bitten on the hand while attempting to catch the rat.

