Are you ready for a hair-raising tale? Recently, a video made its rounds on social media that has grabbed attention from a lot of netizens. In the video, a rat can be seen climbing on a passenger who has dozed off in a Subway train in New York.

As you watch the video, you'll see the rat slowly make its way up the passenger's arm and onto his shoulder, all while the passenger remains fast asleep. The rat seems to be completely at ease as it crawls around, almost as if it's inspecting the sleeping passenger.

The video shows the passenger suddenly waking up to the sensation of a rat climbing his neck and as soon as he realises the presence of the rodent on him, he stands in surprise and shrugs it off.

The Twitter user who posted the video, wrote in the caption- “I didn't realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway."

Another Twitter user replied to the tweet posting another video of a rat wandering on the stainless steel bars of the Subway.

As the video continues to spread, people are taking to social media to express their reactions. Some are horrified at the thought of being in a similar situation, while others are simply shocked at the boldness of the rat.

“I think that I would literally dieeeeeee if this happened to me. This guys way too Calm for this to be a first time thing though 😭😭" a user wrote.

The sight of a rat on a public transportation vehicle is enough to send shivers down some people's spine, but the fact that it's climbing on a passenger makes it all the more unsettling.