Death toll due to the floods in Pakistan has crossed 1,500 even as the country braces for more rains, while a third of the country is submerged underwater
The death toll due to the floods in Pakistan has crossed the 1,500 mark as the South Asian nation prepares for more floods and more deaths. Pakistan is ravaged by intense floods after severe torrential rains triggered by climate change submerged a third of the country.
The country has around 220 million people at the epicenter of the crisis after the historic monsoon rains in July and August.
PAKISTAN FLOODS: TOP POINTS
1. Even as water started receding from several areas, officials are worried about the recent heavy rains in parts of India that may lead to the swelling of certain rivers in Pakistan.
2. The country's Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory for the evacuation of people from certain areas to prevent loss of life and property.
3. The floods have caused $30 billion of damages to the already crumbling economy of the nation. Pakistan is suffering from the worst inflation in decades and its foreign currency reserves are also depleting.
4. Pakistan's rupee is near a record low while the country recently avoided a default on debts after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) aid.
“The economic impact of the floods is a major source of concern for global investors," said Abdul Kadir Hussain, head of fixed income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital Ltd talking to Bloomberg.
5. The United Nation's emergency relief fund announced a $7 million additional relief package for Pakistan. Earlier, the UN launched a $160 million emergency plan aiming to reach 5.2 million of the most vulnerable people in the country.
6. Meanwhile, despite the damages, Pakistan has rejected a relief package worth $1,45,000 from Bangladesh. The relief package included food items, blankets, tents, etc. for the affected people of Pakistan.
"Pakistan Army is reportedly averse to the proposal of aid from Bangladesh as any such relief assistance may undermine Pakistan's global image," Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said as per local media.
7. Facebook parent company Meta Platforms also donated $125 million to the South Asian nation. The amount, which will be given to UNICEF, HANDS and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), will “support emergency aid, food, water, sanitation and help children get back to school" in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the company said in a press release.
Water-borne diseases amid floods
8. Flooded areas have become a host for various water-borne diseases and over 90,000 people are being treated for diseases like malaria, dengue fever, diarrhea and skin problems, etc.
9. Sindh provincial government confirmed 588 malaria cases besides 17,977 cases of diarrhea and 20,064 of skin disease.
Thousands of people are forced to sleep outside in the open as their houses remain inundated with water.
