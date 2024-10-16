RBA Putting Time, Attention Into Gauging China Stimulus Impact

Australia’s central bank is still running through the local implications of China’s stimulus measures as officials prepare the Reserve Bank’s latest update of forecasts for next month’s board meeting, Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 05:57 AM IST
RBA Putting Time, Attention Into Gauging China Stimulus Impact
RBA Putting Time, Attention Into Gauging China Stimulus Impact

Australia’s central bank is still running through the local implications of China’s stimulus measures as officials prepare the Reserve Bank’s latest update of forecasts for next month’s board meeting, Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said.

“It’s obviously very recent news,” Hunter said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Sydney on Wednesday. “We are factoring it into our forecasts going into November and we do pay, as you might expect, a lot of attention to China given how important it is to the economy here.”

She said the RBA is assessing the implications for domestic growth given China is Australia’s largest trading partner, particularly when it comes to the outlook for 2025. Hunter, in her role as RBA assistant governor, oversees economic forecasting and is the chief economic adviser to Governor Michele Bullock.

Officials in Beijing have signaled a desire to draw a line under China’s growth slowdown, unleashing a series of stimulus measures from monetary to regulatory easing since late September. A rare Politburo meeting last month that focused on the economy also made its first pledge to stop the property market from “declining.”

Australia “still has very strong linkages” with China, Hunter said, answering a question on Canberra’s efforts to diversify its trade relationships. “China’s still very important and we put a lot of our time and attention into thinking through what’s happening there and what it means for the economy here.”

Inflation Expectations

Earlier, in a speech to a Citigroup Inc. conference in Sydney, Hunter said the central bank is on constant alert for signs that inflation expectations may become unmoored in the current episode of elevated and sticky prices, though it’s confident they’re contained in the near-term.

“The fact that expectations feed into actual inflation outcomes means de-anchored expectations typically leads to greater inflation volatility,” Hunter said. “Given the enormous damage that such de-anchoring can cause, and that policy can be enacted more flexibly while expectations remain anchored, the RBA board is constantly alert for signs that this risk might emerge here in Australia.”

So far, Hunter concluded, expectations remain well within the RBA’s 2-3% target. She pointed to some evidence that households and labor unions are actually taking less of a signal from the recent elevated price pressures.

“It’s important that we track how they’re evolving and that we understand how expectations are formed, so we can monitor whether there are any signs of this risk materializing in the future,” said Hunter, who oversees economic forecasting in her role as assistant governor.

Hunter’s comments come as the RBA has said it will hold interest rates at the current 12-year high of 4.35% until it’s confident inflation is moving sustainably back to target. That contrasts with most of the developed world which has already embarked on an easing cycle. Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led his colleagues in an outsized rate cut designed to preserve the strength of the US economy. 

Financial market pricing implies the RBA’s next move is down, with a cut seen early next year. A Bloomberg News survey showed that a majority of economists expect the RBA will keep the cash rate steady this year. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 05:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldRBA Putting Time, Attention Into Gauging China Stimulus Impact

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.000.00
      Chennai
      77,631.000.00
      Delhi
      77,783.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.