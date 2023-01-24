RBI approves appointment of Prabdev Singh as India head of JP Morgan Chase1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 05:58 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India last week approved a three-year term for Singh, a JPMorgan spokeswoman
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received approval from India’s central bank to name Prabdev Singh as the lender’s chief executive officer in the country.
