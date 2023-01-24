Home / News / World /  RBI approves appointment of Prabdev Singh as India head of JP Morgan Chase
Back

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received approval from India’s central bank to name Prabdev Singh as the lender’s chief executive officer in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week approved a three-year term for Singh, a JPMorgan spokeswoman said in an emailed reply to Bloomberg Tuesday. An email to the RBI wasn’t answered.

Singh had been JPMorgan’s interim CEO since November, replacing Madhav Kalyan who — in October — was named head of payments for Asia Pacific.

The Wall Street firm, which traces its presence in India back to 1922, started commercial banking operations in the country about 15 years ago. JPMorgan has four commercial bank branches in the country, data on its website show.

Singh, a trained engineer, had worked for a decade at HSBC Holdings Plc before joining JPMorgan in 2010, according to his Linkedin profile.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout