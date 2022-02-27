READ: Haryana girl refuses to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Find out why

A 17-year old girl's courage is winning hearts all over the internet .

A post on social media platform Facebook is doing the rounds where a user talks about her friend's daughter who had gone to Ukraine to study an undergraduate degree in medicine and has refused to come back from the war-torn country.

See the post here

The 17-year-old Neha, according to a news report published in PTC News, says that she refused to evacuate from Ukraine, leaving behind her landlord and her three children.

According to the news report, Neha had been unable to find a hostel when she reached Ukraine to study medicine. She then found accommodation with this family of five.

The landlord has joined the army after Russia unleased a barrage of airstrikes and bombs on the capital city of Kyiv. His wife and three young children are hiding in bunkers along with Neha.

Neha is the daughter of an Indian army officer who passed away couple of years ago. The medicine study told her mother, “I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation."

Neha's mother, a teacher from the Charkhi Dadri district, went from pillar to pillar to make arrangements for her daughter to come back from Ukraine.

Savita Jakhar, a friend of Neha's mother put up the post on social media platform Facebook, where she mentioned that Neha has gotten attached to the three children.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already taken dozens of lives, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours in what the West calls, a catastrophic war with Europe.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.