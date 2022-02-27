READ: Haryana girl refuses to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Find out why

A child says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

A post on social media platform Facebook is doing the rounds where a user talks about her friend's daughter who had gone to Ukraine to study an undergraduate degree in medicine and has refused to come back from the war-torn country