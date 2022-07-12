Issuing a stern warning to users, WhatsApp has asked them to beware of the fake versions of the messaging app. The instant messaging app's CEO, Will Cathcart has urged users on Twitter to not use the modified version of WhatsApp as they could end up in big trouble by doing so.

Stating that the security research team of the company found some malicious apps that claim to offer services similar to WhatsApp, Cathcart warned that apps like "Hey WhatsApp" from a developer called "HeyMods" are dangerous and people should avoid downloading them.

He further said that the company's team discovered that these apps promise to offer some new features to users, but that is just a scam to steal personal information stored on people's phones.

Reminder to @WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. A thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

He said that mobile phone malware is a pernicious threat that must be countered and the security community continues to develop new ways to prevent it from spreading.

Do keep in mind that the modified or fake versions of WhatsApp can offer features similar to WhatsApp but they don't offer the end-to-end encryption feature that you get with the original version of the messaging app. This helps protect your chats and personal data, so no one can access your details, not even WhatsApp.

The new fake version of WhatsApp is not visible on Play Store, but users who try to download the apps from unofficial sources should be cautious before installing them on their phone. People are advised to download the official version of WhatsApp via the company's website or through trusted app stores like Google Play Store.

Cathart informed users that Google Play Protect on Android can now detect and disable previously downloaded malicious fake versions of WhatsApp. “We appreciate the help of Google for their continued work to prevent malicious apps from proliferating on Android devices," said the WhatsApp CEO on Twitter.

"We'll of course continue our efforts to detect and block these kinds of apps going forward. We're also taking enforcement action against HeyMods to stop future harm, and will further explore legal options to hold HeyMods and others like them accountable," Cathcart said on Twitter.

"If you see friends or family using a different form of WhatsApp please encourage them to only use WhatsApp from a trusted app store or our official website directly at http://WhatsApp.com/dl," he added.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps all over the world, which makes it easier for scammers to trick users through different techniques.