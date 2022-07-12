Read to know what WhatsApp users need to beware of2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 01:41 PM IST
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has recently warned the users of the messaging app on Twitter against certain things that might land them in big trouble
Issuing a stern warning to users, WhatsApp has asked them to beware of the fake versions of the messaging app. The instant messaging app's CEO, Will Cathcart has urged users on Twitter to not use the modified version of WhatsApp as they could end up in big trouble by doing so.