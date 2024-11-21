‘Reading is cool’: Queen Camilla honoured with doctorate for promoting literacy

Queen Camilla has been awarded an honorary doctorate of literature for her commitment to literacy and education. The ceremony, held at the University of London, celebrated her support for various literacy programs and initiatives like The Queen's Reading Room.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
‘Reading is cool’: Queen Camilla honoured with doctorate for promoting literacy (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
‘Reading is cool’: Queen Camilla honoured with doctorate for promoting literacy (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Queen Camilla, who heads the Royal Family and King Charles, has been recognised for promoting literacy and literature. During a ceremony at the University of London, she received an honorary doctorate of literature from her sister-in-law, Princess Anne.

The event occurred as part of the university’s Foundation Day, a tradition dating back to 1903.

Also Read | Charles, Camilla on a ‘secret’ visit to India: Here’s what they’re doing

Camilla, dressed in ceremonial red and brown robes, was celebrated for her lifelong dedication to advancing reading and education. She has actively supported literacy programmes across the Commonwealth, visiting schools, workplaces and prisons to witness the impact of adult literacy schemes, according to PA Media.

Camilla also patronises several organisations, including the National Literacy Trust and BookTrust. Her initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room, began as an online book club in 2021 and later evolved into a charity promoting the joys of reading.

Also Read | Queen Camilla not in family WhatsApp group; here’s why

During the ceremony, Princess Anne, who has been the university’s chancellor since 1981, praised the recipients as “remarkable individuals” and leaders in their fields. Camilla joined a formal procession into William Beveridge Hall, where the honorary degrees were presented.

Sir Mark Lowcock, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, highlighted Camilla’s passion for reading.

‘Reading is cool’

“No one, I think, better captured the joy to be found in literature than Her Majesty when she said, and I quote, ‘Reading is exciting, reading is fun, reading is cool. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of opening a book and being drawn into another world to meet new people and to discover their stories. It’s like making new friends’,” PA Media quoted Lowcock as saying.

Also Read | Harry is ’wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Camilla strongly against Duke’s return

Camilla, with a hood over her hair, received her diploma scroll after kneeling before Princess Anne. Then, they shook hands, and the diploma scroll was handed over to King Charles' wife.

The ceremony also honoured other distinguished individuals in fields such as law, medicine and social sciences. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘Reading is cool’: Queen Camilla honoured with doctorate for promoting literacy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    447.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -76.55 (-14.61%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.20
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-2.22%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    460.65
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -88.95 (-16.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    766.45
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    13.05 (1.73%)
    More from 52 Week High

    REC share price

    472.90
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -43.45 (-8.41%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    436.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -34.5 (-7.33%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    223.50
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -13.7 (-5.78%)

    Thermax share price

    4,369.90
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,525.00
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    359.1 (5.82%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,964.55
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    66.05 (3.48%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    64.15
    10:02 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    1.8 (2.89%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    676.40
    10:01 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    18.7 (2.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.