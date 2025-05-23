Reading same script? Pak Army spokesman’s remark mirrors terrorist Hafiz Saeed’s rhetoric over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistani military spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry criticised India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty during a public address at a university in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Referring to the move, he warned, “If you block our water, we will choke your breath.”

As the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree—his warning over India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty closely mirrors the past remark by the designated terrorist leaders like Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed who had allegedly said, “If you stop the water, God willing, we will stop your breath, and then blood shall follow in these rivers.”

Social media users pointed out the striking similarity between the two statements.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Hafiz Saeed's statement | Watch

On April 23, India announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. These actions came just a day after the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Advertisement

In retaliation, India conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites on May 7. In response to these strikes, Pakistan launched attempts to target Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, escalating tensions between the two nations.

India says, ‘Talks and terror don't go together’ India on Thursday once again asserted that the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan will remain in "abeyance" until Islamabad "credibly and irrevocably" abjures support to cross-border terrorism as "water and blood" cannot flow together.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said that any bilateral talks with Islamabad will only be on vacation of illegally occupied territories of Kashmir by Pakistan.

Advertisement

"You are well aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral," he said in response to a question on US President Donald Trump showing interest in helping India and Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue.

"I would like to remind you that talks and terror don't go together," Jaiswal said. “On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago,” he said.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), mediated by the World Bank, governs water sharing between India and Pakistan by dividing the six rivers of the Indus Basin into two groups. Under the treaty, the three western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab—are allocated primarily to Pakistan, while the three eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—are designated for India.

Advertisement

If you block our water, we will choke your breath.

Talks and terror don't go together.

While India retains full control over the eastern rivers, it is permitted limited, non-consumptive use of the western rivers for purposes such as hydroelectric power generation, domestic needs, and restricted irrigation, provided it adheres to strict technical guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies)