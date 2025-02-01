‘Ready for forceful but reasonable response against Donald Trump’s tariff’, says Canada PM Justin Trudeau

As tensions rise between Canada and the U.S. over potential tariffs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises a measured response, emphasizing the economic fallout for both nations. With Trump's threats looming, Canada prepares to defend its trade interests while advocating for the benefits of their partnership.

Updated1 Feb 2025, 08:40 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada's response will be “forceful but reasonable” if US decide to impose 25 per cent tariffs as threatened by President Donald Trump, The Globe and Mail reported.

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on its neighbour Canada and Mexico as early as Saturday.

What did Trudeau say?

"If the president does choose to implement any tariffs against Canada, we're ready with a response -- a purposeful, forceful but reasonable, immediate response," Trudeau told reporters before a meeting with his advisory council on Canada-US relations on Friday, The Globe and Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday reiterated his threats saying that the tarrifs are coming and that he had yet to decide whether Canadian oil would be covered in those tariffs.

Trump has once again emphasized his intention to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, claiming that both countries have failed to adequately address illegal migration across the U.S. border and the flow of fentanyl. He also threatened a 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods, citing similar concerns about the drug.

"The February 1st deadline that President Trump put into place at a statement several weeks ago continues," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters Friday, AFP reported.

Trudeau mentioned that along with Canada, the tariffs would also damage US economy and undermine the collective security of two nations.

Trudeau added that Canada would keep making its case that trade with Canada is good for the long-term prosperity and security of the United States, noting Canada's steel and aluminum, critical minerals and clean energy, as well as its "stable democratic institutions, shared values and the best workers in the world.", The Globe and Mail reported.

"If the tariffs are implemented against Canada, we will respond. We won't relent until tariffs are removed and, of course, everything is on the table," Trudeau said.

According to The Hill, Trump remain resolute to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico, citing trade deficit on the US.

""We'll be announcing the tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a number of reasons. "I'll be putting the tariff of 25 percent on Canada and Mexico, and we will really have to do that because we have very big deficits with those countries," Trump said on Thursday. 

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:1 Feb 2025, 08:40 AM IST
