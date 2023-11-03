comScore
'Ready for...': Hezbollah chief holds US 'entirely responsible' for Gaza war, slams 'frail, foolish' Israel
'Ready for...': Hezbollah chief holds US 'entirely responsible' for Gaza war, slams 'frail, foolish' Israel

Concerns about a potential spillover in the Middle East grow as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to trade fire with Israeli forces. Nasrallah hints at the possibility of fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group shout slogans and wave Palestinian and their group flags, as they wait the speech of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during a rally to commemorate Hezbollah fighters who were killed in South Lebanon last few weeks while fighting against the Israeli forces, in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Nasrallah's speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as a sign of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (AP)Premium
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held the US ‘entirely responsible’ for the ongoing war in Gaza on Friday and dubbed Israel ‘frail’. During a televised speech he also said that the militant group was ‘prepared for all options’ and threatened an escalation. The remarks came even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Nasrallah said that his militia was engaged in unprecedented cross-border fighting with Israel as the other country's troops closed in on the Gaza Strip.

“This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation. The great secrecy made this operation greatly successful," Nasrallah said in his first address since war began.

He insisted that Hamas' decision had been ‘right, wise and courageous’ as well as fortuitously timed. Nasrallah also thanked Iraqi and Yemeni people for joining the ‘battle’ and claimed that Israel was setting itself up for failure.

Concerns about a potential spillover in the Middle East have continued to grow as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to trade fire with Israeli forces. While Nasrallah stopped short of announcing complete engagement in the Israel-Hamas war, he said that fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border would “not be limited" to the scale seen until now.

He insisted that Hezbollah was not intimidated by the deployment of US warships in the region and warned Israel against attacking Lebanon. 

“All options are open on our Lebanese front…We say to the enemy that might think of attacking Lebanon or carrying out a pre-emptive operation, that this would be the greatest foolishness of its existence," Nasrallah said.

According to an Al Jazeera report on his address, Nasrallah also called Israel frail – contending that the other country had been unable to record a single military achievement during an entire month. The current situation in Gaza, he opined, showed Israel’s ‘foolishness and inability because what it was doing is killing children and women’.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 03 Nov 2023, 08:22 PM IST
