'Ready for...': Hezbollah chief holds US 'entirely responsible' for Gaza war, slams 'frail, foolish' Israel
Concerns about a potential spillover in the Middle East grow as Iran-backed Hezbollah continues to trade fire with Israeli forces. Nasrallah hints at the possibility of fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border.
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah held the US ‘entirely responsible’ for the ongoing war in Gaza on Friday and dubbed Israel ‘frail’. During a televised speech he also said that the militant group was ‘prepared for all options’ and threatened an escalation. The remarks came even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Nasrallah said that his militia was engaged in unprecedented cross-border fighting with Israel as the other country's troops closed in on the Gaza Strip.