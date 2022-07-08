‘Ready for Rishi’: UK PM face recalls his Indian roots as he kicks off campaign

“Let me tell you a story about a young woman, who almost a lifetime ago, boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life and the love of her family. This young woman came to Britain where she managed to find a job. But it took her nearly eight years to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her," said Sunak while referring to his grandmother's journey from India to the UK.

