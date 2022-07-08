‘Ready for Rishi’: UK PM face recalls his Indian roots as he kicks off campaign

Sunak was believed to be next in line to Johnson to take over at 10 Downing Street as he proved his mettle in the early months of the pandemic with a series of mini-budgets
British former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Friday formally declared his candidacy to replace Boris Johnson as the new prime minister.
Sunak, whose shock resignation along with health secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday kick-started Johnson’s downfall, released a slick video on Twitter where he spoke about his Indian roots.
“Let me tell you a story about a young woman, who almost a lifetime ago, boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life and the love of her family. This young woman came to Britain where she managed to find a job. But it took her nearly eight years to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her," said Sunak while referring to his grandmother's journey from India to the UK.
“One of those children was my mother. My mum studied hard and got the qualification to become a pharmacist. She met my dad…..and they settled in Southampton. Their story didn't end there. But my story began," he added in the video featuring photos of his family.
Sunak went on to say that while his family gave him opportunities they could dream of, Britain has given chance to millions of people to lead a better life.
In view of this, he said: "I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," as he launched the #Ready4Rishi campaign bid.
The 42-year-old MP was earlier believed to be next in line to Johnson to take over at 10 Downing Street as he proved his mettle in the early months of the pandemic with a series of mini-budgets.
However, his popularity took some beating in recent months as the cost-of-living crisis escalated and he was forced to take some tough tax hike calls.
“We need to make sure that's not the end of the British Indian story. There's lots more we can achieve. There's lots more we can do. And I'm really excited about the future," he told reporters last week when asked if he could go on to be the first British Indian Prime Minister of the UK.
A timetable for the Tory leadership race is due to be confirmed next week by the party’s 1922 Committee and the new Prime Minister is expected to be in place at 10 Downing Street by September.
About Rishi Sunak
Born in Southampton to British Indian parents, Rishi Sunak went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University. He was also a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University (USA) where he studied for his MBA.
After graduating, he worked for Goldman Sachs and later as a partner at the hedge fund firms The Children's Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners.
He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and they have two young daughters Krishna and Anoushka.
Sunak co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry into politics.
The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has quickly risen up the Tory party ranks.
Sunak made history in February 2020 when he was appointed first Chancellor of the Exchequer of Indian heritage.
