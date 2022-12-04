Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan’s new Army chief

In a veiled attack against India, Pakistan’s newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir said that if his country is attacked, the Pakistani armed forces will "not only defend every inch of our motherland but take the fight back to the enemy."
He further said, “We have noticed highly irresponsible statements from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir recently. Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, war is imposed on us".
Munir made the remarks during his first-ever visit to troops in the frontline areas in Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday.
During his visit to the frontline areas, Chief of Army Staff Gen Munir was briefed on the latest situation along LoC and the operational preparedness of the formation.
General Munir interacted with officers and soldiers, appreciating their high morale, professional competence and combat readiness while performing their duties in challenging conditions.
He also talked about some recent statements by Indian officials about Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
“Any misconception resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation," he said.
Pakistan’s new military chief took command of the country's armed forces on 30 November as a political rift between the government and the popular opposition leader deepened.
The army has historically wielded huge influence in Pakistan, ruling it for half of the country's 75-year history. But it has also been fighting local and foreign militants since 2001 when Pakistan became an ally of the United States in the war on terror. The alliance angered Pakistani militants, some of whom joined the Afghan Taliban in the yearslong war that ended in 2021 with the withdrawal of the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.
Munir, who is a former spymaster, replaced Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has retired from the post after a six-year term. Bajwa, during his tenure, had approved a series of operations against the militants to evict them from the country's former northwestern tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.
