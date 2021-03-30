Ready to deploy experts for further investigation of Covid lab leak: WHO chief

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The World Health Organization chief called Tuesday for investigators into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab incident, which they all but ruled out.

The World Health Organization chief called Tuesday for investigators into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab incident, which they all but ruled out.

The WHO chief also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission, adding: "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}