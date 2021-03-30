Ready to deploy experts for further investigation of Covid lab leak: WHO chief

Ready to deploy experts for further investigation of Covid lab leak: WHO chief1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission
The World Health Organization chief called Tuesday for investigators into the Covid-19 pandemic's origins to delve deeper into a theory about a possible lab incident, which they all but ruled out.
"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing to WHO member states about the investigators' long-awaited report after an international mission to Wuhan, China.
The WHO chief also voiced concern that the international team had difficulty accessing raw data during the mission, adding: "I expect future collaborative studies to include more timely and comprehensive data sharing."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
