Ready to sign peace agreement with Azerbaijan, says Armenia

Armenia's Foreign ministry said on Thursday that a draft peace agreement with Azerbaijan had been finalised from its side and that it was ready to discuss a date and location to sign a final deal.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of wars since the late 1980s, when Nagorno-Karabakh, a region in Azerbaijan that had a mostly Armenian population at the time, broke away from Baku with Yerevan's support.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan retook Karabakh by force, prompting almost all of the territory's 100,000 Armenians to flee to Armenia.

Both sides have long said they want to sign a treaty to end the long-running conflict but have wrangled over the detail of what it might look like for years.