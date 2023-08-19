Donald Trump, White House hopeful for the Presidential elections and former President, is planning to upstage his rivals in the 2024 presidential race. According to the news reports, Donald Trump is planning to skip the first Republican presidential debate and sit for an interview with Tucker Carlson, a former host of Fox News.

Despite maintaining robust grassroots support, the leading Presidential candidate's comeback attempt has been overshadowed by a series of criminal cases against him. Donald Trump was recently

The 77-year-old former president, who is rarely out of the headlines, has been vocal about possibly skipping the event in the midwestern city of Milwaukee, wary of sharing the limelight with lower-polling rivals. “I am leading the runner-up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?" Donald Trump posted on social media.

While the timing of Donald Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson has not been determined but it is expected to be aired at the same time as the Republican Presidential debate.

Regardless of his presence, Donald Trump will be susceptible to criticism from opponents regarding the four criminal and three civil trials he's confronting. These trials encompass allegations spanning before, during, and after his presidency, marked by numerous scandals.

"All these candidates have been asked non-stop about what's happening in courtrooms around the country. So he'll be a part of this debate whether he's there or not," Fox News host Bret Baier was quoted as saying by AFP.

The Republican National Committee has told Donald Trump he needs to make a final decision by Monday if he wants a place onstage.

(With agency inputs)