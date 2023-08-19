‘Reagan didn't do it’: Donald Trump to upstage rivals by skipping presidential debate and do THIS instead1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Donald Trump plans to skip the first Republican debate and sit for an interview with Tucker Carlson instead. Here's why
Donald Trump, White House hopeful for the Presidential elections and former President, is planning to upstage his rivals in the 2024 presidential race. According to the news reports, Donald Trump is planning to skip the first Republican presidential debate and sit for an interview with Tucker Carlson, a former host of Fox News.