‘Real face of Ukraine govt’: Indians condemn tweet featuring goddess Kali's caricature2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The post had two images captioned ‘work of art’. The first picture were of clouds in the sky. In the second picture the vertical cloud was superimposed with a caricature of a woman who resembled legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's hairstyle, with the face and body of Kali.
The Ukraine authorities faced vehement backlash after the Defense of Ukraine's Twitter account shared a ‘work of art’ which showed Hindu goddess Kali in a rather awkward pose, somewhat resembling that Marilyn Monroe's famous pose.
