The Ukraine authorities faced vehement backlash after the Defense of Ukraine's Twitter account shared a ‘work of art’ which showed Hindu goddess Kali in a rather awkward pose, somewhat resembling that Marilyn Monroe's famous pose.

‘Hurting sentiments’ is what the Defense of Ukraine was accused of by netizens who slammed the now deleted tweet by the Ukraine authorities.

The post on the micro-blogging site had two images with the caption, ‘work of art’. The first picture were of clouds in the sky. In the second picture the vertical cloud was superimposed with a caricature of a woman who resembled legendary Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's hairstyle, with the face and body of Kali.

In the second picture the clouds and the caricature has been designed in such a way that it looks like Kali is trying to hold onto her skirt as it blows with the wind, much like Marilyn Monroe's signature pose.

Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Ministry of Broadcast and Information wrote, “Recently Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from India. Behind that fakery lurks the real face of the Ukraine government. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster. This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world."

See the tweet here

Recently #Ukraine Dy Foreign Minister was in Delhi soliciting support from #India

Behind that fakery lurks the real face of Ukraine Govt. Indian goddess Ma Kali has been caricatured on a propaganda poster.

This is an assault on Hindu sentiments around the world.@UkrembInd https://t.co/r84YlsUtZc pic.twitter.com/q7jSG0vGXH — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) April 30, 2023

Angered Twitter users in India tagged the social platform’s CEO Elon Musk and India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar urging them to take strict action.

“This is why you guys are not getting any support from India. And getting your ass kicked," a user who goes by the name Mohan Sinha replied to Defense of Ukraine's tweet.

At the face of West imposed sanctions on Russia owing to the war they unleashed on the East European nation of Ukraine, India has taken a diplomatic stance, not choosing sides, much to the dismay of global leaders.