Coach hails Vinicius Junior after Brazilian star helps Real Madrid become world champion for 5th time
Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title.
Real Madrid defeated Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal 5-3 to win its record-extending seventh Club World Cup championship with Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scoring twice, and Karim Benzema scoring once.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×