Andriy Lunin had several reasons why February 11 would be significant in his life. First, it was his 24th birthday. Second, he was starting the Club World Cup final. Al Hilal only had three shots on goal in this game, but all three were goals since Lunin was helpless to stop them. On his 24th birthday, he won the world championship, but given how he performed on an individual level, it might be a bitter-sweet birthday cake for the Ukrainian. That's unfortunate because he actually contributed significantly to the semi-final victory.