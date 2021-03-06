Real meat that vegetarians can eat
- Chicken nuggets grown from cells in a lab are now on sale in Singapore, heralding a new era of cruelty-free animal products
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A few weeks ago, I sunk my teeth into a chicken nugget—the first one I’d eaten since I became a vegetarian 19 years ago. The tastes took me back to the fast food of my childhood. The crunchy exterior contrasted with the soft white flesh underneath, livened by a dash of hot sauce.
But this wasn’t the chicken of my boyhood, however much it tasted like it. The flesh didn’t come from a bird with feathers, a beak and a brain. Instead, chicken cells were steeped in a nutrient solution and grown in a bioreactor in a Singapore manufacturing facility. The cells were cultivated from those of an actual bird, but no poultry were killed to make the meal.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.