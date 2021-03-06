Real meat that vegetarians can eat

But this wasn’t the chicken of my boyhood, however much it tasted like it. The flesh didn’t come from a bird with feathers, a beak and a brain. Instead, chicken cells were steeped in a nutrient solution and grown in a bioreactor in a Singapore manufacturing facility. The cells were cultivated from those of an actual bird, but no poultry were killed to make the meal.

