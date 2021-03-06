Subscribe
Real meat that vegetarians can eat

Real meat that vegetarians can eat

File photo Reuters
5 min read . 12:42 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Chicken nuggets grown from cells in a lab are now on sale in Singapore, heralding a new era of cruelty-free animal products

A few weeks ago, I sunk my teeth into a chicken nugget—the first one I’d eaten since I became a vegetarian 19 years ago. The tastes took me back to the fast food of my childhood. The crunchy exterior contrasted with the soft white flesh underneath, livened by a dash of hot sauce.

But this wasn’t the chicken of my boyhood, however much it tasted like it. The flesh didn’t come from a bird with feathers, a beak and a brain. Instead, chicken cells were steeped in a nutrient solution and grown in a bioreactor in a Singapore manufacturing facility. The cells were cultivated from those of an actual bird, but no poultry were killed to make the meal.

