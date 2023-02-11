Home / News / World /  ‘Reasonable threat’: US says it shot down small car sized object over Alaska
‘Reasonable threat’: US says it shot down small car sized object over Alaska

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2023, 01:33 AM IST Agencies
John Kirby, national security council coordinator, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. China accused the US of exaggerating the dispute over aballoonthe Biden administration says was conducting surveillance, signaling the nations remain at odds over an issue that's rekindled tensions. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
John Kirby, national security council coordinator, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. China accused the US of exaggerating the dispute over aballoonthe Biden administration says was conducting surveillance, signaling the nations remain at odds over an issue that's rekindled tensions. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said. According to Reuters the object was the size of a small car. 

This news comes as the US airspace has been facing incursion from Chinese spy balloons recently. 

The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat" to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kirby said that President Joe Biden ordered the military to down the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car. No other details about what it was were immediately provided.

It was unclear where the object came from, Kirby said. "We don't know who owns this object," Reuters quoted Kirby.

He said the object went down on the far northeastern part of Alaska near the Canadian border. He said the American pilot's assessment was that no human was onboard.

The United States on 4 February shot down a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that transited the United States.

Kirby was careful not to classify the object as a balloon.

He said the knowledge about the new object and its track first came to U.S. attention on Thursday night.

The object fell into US waters. The development comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Saturday. Officials are still recovering debris from that object, shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

 

