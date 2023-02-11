‘Reasonable threat’: US says it shot down small car sized object over Alaska
- The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.
The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said. According to Reuters the object was the size of a small car.
