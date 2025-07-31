Sexually assaulted at concert, singer goes topless in protest; social media split in rage and awe

Singer Rebecca Baby from the rock band Lulu Van Trapp was sexually assaulted during a concert in France. However, her reaction to the abuse stunned many.

While performing at the Cri de la goutte festival, Rebecca entered the crowd to sing. A man grabbed her arm and held her tightly. At the same time, another man groped her.

"In the more than 10 years I've been on stage, this is the first time this has happened to me," the singer wrote.

Rebecca called it a disgusting act and said it happened quickly. To protest the attack, she ended her concert topless, saying, “My courage, his shame.”

Her Instagram post about the incident, however, was later deleted by the platform. She wanted to turn the painful moment into a strong message.

The Lulu Van Trapp said she would stay topless until it became “normal” and people stopped seeing it as something sexual. Her bold move was supported by many in the crowd, especially women and even some young girls who sent her heart signs.

"Suddenly, there were loads of girls in the front row, even kids, who, seeing my bare chest, were sending me hearts. Three girls went topless too. And there we were, in the middle of the Jura, making a revolution," BFM TV quoted her as saying.

Rebecca thanked the festival’s security team for responding quickly and getting her out of what she called a “pit of hell”. She also expressed disappointment with the rock music world. She feels it still lags behind in dealing with sexual violence despite its image of freedom.

Social media reactions Social media has received mixed reactions. While some support the singer for her act, not everyone appreciates it.

“If breasts are not sexual, then there was no sexual assault. Am I right?” wrote one of them.

“That’s funny. Since #MeToo, breasts no longer define gender sexuality. And, yet she files a complaint for sexual assault. Spot the mistake,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “How to climb the music charts without having any real talent…”

One user, however, called her “Heroine of the Day”.

“Of course, it was two men who assaulted her. This heroine finished the concert topless to demystify the female chest. Shame on the males!” wrote the user.

“The disgusting pigs… Support to the singer,” commented another.

Another user posted, “I am stunned to see this. I sincerely hope that justice will respond appropriately.”