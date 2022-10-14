Rebels plotting to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak, says report

Political turmoil can be said to have taken a rain-check from leaving London since even after the election of Liz Truss as the Prime Minister and leader of Conservative Party there are still uncertainties haunting the British PM chair. It was revealed on Friday that rebels within the ruling Tory Party in the UK are allegedly plotting to unseat Truss as party leader and prime minister in favour of a so-called "unity" joint ticket team that includes Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

