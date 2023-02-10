Rebuilding cost in Turkey may exceed $3 billion. Key updates
- BoFA estimates that rebuilding costs in Turkey could be between $3 billion and $5 billion, or possibly more.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the initial state response had been slowed by the fact that emergency personnel and their families were themselves trapped under collapsed buildings.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×