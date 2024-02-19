Rebutting Biden again, Israeli cabinet unanimously reject Palestinian statehood
Israeli cabinet rejects international diktats for Palestinian statehood and insists on direct negotiations without preconditions, opposing unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.
Further showcasing the growing friction between the US and Israel, the Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a declaration strongly opposing any plan for Palestinian statehood, the Times of Israel reported.
