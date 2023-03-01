Recent bird flu cases not spread by humans: Cambodia

Her father tested positive for the virus the day after her death, but showed no strong symptoms and was released Tuesday from a Prey Veng hospital where he had been kept isolated, the Health Ministry said. He was sent home after three negative tests. The two were the only villagers among more than two dozen tested who were found to carry the virus, the ministry said in a statement. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, normally spreads among poultry but can sometimes spread from poultry to humans.