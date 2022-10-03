Recession Trigger? Credit Suisse 'free fall' a reminder of the Lehman moment

A year ago, Credit Suisse had a market cap of $22.3 billion. Today, its market value is only $10.4 billion and the shares have fallen 56.2%. Its credit default swaps (CDS) costs have also hit the highest level since 2008. CDS offers protection against a company defaulting on its bonds. Experts believe that even though these levels are far from distressed and are part of a broad market selloff, they signify its deteriorating perceptions of credit-worthiness.