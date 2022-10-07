‘Reconsider travel plans to…’: US issues advisory for travelling to Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 05:09 PM IST
The travellers have been advised to avoid travel to Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terrorism & kidnapping
In light of terrorism and sectarian violence in Pakistan, the United States government has issued an advisory for its citizen saying, “Reconsider travel" to the South Asian country.