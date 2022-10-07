In light of terrorism and sectarian violence in Pakistan, the United States government has issued an advisory for its citizen saying, “Reconsider travel" to the South Asian country.

It has further advised avoiding travel to Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terrorism & kidnapping as well as the immediate vicinity of LoC due to the potential armed conflict.

"Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism & sectarian violence,"says US in its updated travel advisory to Pakistan



Advises to avoid travel to Balochistan&Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to terrorism&kidnapping as well as immediate vicinity of LoC due to potential for armed conflict pic.twitter.com/3y3CbtZQyB — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Cautioning its citizens that the terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Pakistan, the advisory said that terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.

Flagging up that terrorists have targeted US diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past, it advised the citizens to remain vigilant of their surroundings and local events.

"A local history of terrorism and ongoing ideological aspirations of violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian as well as local military and police targets. Terrorist attacks continue to happen across Pakistan, with most occurring in Balochistan and KPK, including the former FATA. Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties," it added.

The US government further noted that it has a "limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Pakistan" due to the security environment. "Travel by US government personnel within Pakistan is restricted, and additional restrictions on movements by US government personnel outside of US diplomatic facilities may occur at any time, depending on local circumstances and security conditions, which can change suddenly."

The US Consulate General in Peshawar is unable to provide any consular services to US citizens, the advisory said.

The advisory asked citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan especially in Balochistan due to the unpredictable security situation. "Do not travel to Balochistan province. Active terrorist groups, an active separatist movement, sectarian conflicts, and deadly terrorist attacks against civilians, government offices, and security forces destabilize the province, including all major cities. In 2019, several bombings occurred in Balochistan province that resulted in injuries and deaths.