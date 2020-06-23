Record levels of new coronavirus cases are due to peak in big countries: WHO

GENEVA : The World Health Organisation ( WHO ) said the record levels of new COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and this reflect a change in the virus' global activity.

WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that “the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time."

Some countries, including India and the US, have attributed their increased caseload to more testing, but Ryan dismissed that explanation.

Noting that many countries have also noted marked increases in hospital admissions and deaths, he said: “We do not believe this is a testing phenomenon."

“There definitely is a shift in that the virus is now very well established," Ryan added. “The epidemic is now peaking or moving towards a peak in a number of large countries."

The situation was “definitely accelerating" in a number of countries, including the US and others in South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, he also said.

The WHO had said it could be safe to release covid-19 patients who are mildly symptomatic from isolation to prevent straining limited health resources.

Evidence showed the rarity of the virus that can be cultured in respiratory samples after nine days of symptom onset, especially in patients with mild disease, usually accompanied by rising levels of neutralizing antibodies and a resolution of symptoms, WHO said.

